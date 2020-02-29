 Afghan President says peace deal between US and Taliban is historic

(@fidahassanain)

Ashraf Ghani hopes that the both sides will implement the accord, terming it a “milestone for peace in Afghanistan”.

KABUL: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday thanked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for signing peace deal between the US and the Taliban, terming it an “historic day for Afghanistan”.

Ashraf Ghani also recognized and appreciated the efforts made by Pakistan and other countries for the peace deal. He was addressing a press conference at the moment when peace-deal signing ceremony was happening in Qatar’s city of Doha.

The Afghan President said that Afghanistan sacrificed a lot during the long war. However, he said that all the points of the agreement between both sides were “conditionals”. He expressed hope that both sides would follow and implement the accord.

“I hope that this accord will be a milestone for peace in Afghanistan,” said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He stated that both the US and the Taliban could implement this accord by accepting conditions of each other to maintain peace in Afghanistan.

“The joint declaration emphasis on political solution of Afghanistan issue,” he said. American Defence Minister was also present there during the press conference of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

He also paid tribute to Afghan forces for sacrificing for peace in the country, adding that they fought against terrorism after the incident of 9/11.

The President said that 10 million people were displaced due to the fighting in Afghanistan. NATO Chief and senior officials of the Afghan government were also present there.

However, the NATO officials and journalists who attended the press conference said that this accord was condition as the US would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan within next 14 months if the Taliban upheld their commitment.

Stefanie Glinski, an international journalist who was present there, commented that it was a conditional accord between the US and the Taliban as the US would remove its forces from Afghanistan if the Taliban upheld their commitment. She wrote: “All US forces removed from #Afghanistan in next 14 months if Taliban upholds their commitment. It’s an “if”, but it’s a major declaration,”.

It is almost two decades long period that both the US forces and the Taliban have been fighting since after 9/11, but the experts believe that the new accord between the US and the Taliban will hopefully bring peace in Afghanistan.