Afghan President Sees New Openings, Cooperation With Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Afghan President sees new openings, cooperation with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan wanted good relations with Pakistan and would fully support all the efforts for achieving the shared goals of regional cooperation, prosperity and connectivity.

In an interview with a private news channel programme on Sunday, the Afghan president said, "we are hopeful about the recent engagements between the leadership of both the countries which would help achieve shared goals of regional cooperation, prosperity and connectivity." Dr Ashraf Ghani who had last week visited Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, maintained that the prime minister of Pakistan was focusing on poverty reduction and pursuing a policy of regional cooperation and connectivity. A stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan could help Pakistan achieving these goals, he added.

Replying to a question, he said global scenario had been changing and all the countries in the region wanted to cooperate with each other. Afghanistan was located in the center of the region and therefore, it had a significant position, he added.

He assured that there would be no hindrance from the Afghan side in protecting railways, highways, and fiber linking with this region under China's one belt one road. Expressing his desire to promote economic connectivity with Pakistan and other countries, he said peace was imperative to have prosperity for the people of Afghanistan.

He also appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa who were keenly supporting a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Expressing his views about the great poet of the sub-continent Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said he was no doubt a significant poet widely appreciated in Afghanistan. In fact, it was Iqbal who had given an idea to King Nadar Shah for establishing a university in Kabul.

To a question about Afghan cricket team, he thanked the legendary players of Pakistan for boosting the capability of Afghan team.

