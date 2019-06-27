Afghan President to arrive in Lahore today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ashraf Ghani president of Afghanistan will arrive in Lahore today on Friday at 11 am.Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will welcome him at Allama Iqbal International Airport

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will welcome him at Allama Iqbal International Airport.Ashraf Ghani will be brought at Governor House in tight security measures where he will hold meetings with several government officers besides some senior journalists.

After spending a busy day in Lahore, Ghani will depart for Kabul at 7 am.Interior ministry has issued notification to authorities of Allama Iqbal international airport regarding orders of protocol for Afghan President.Afghan President will discuss issues of mutual interest with CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.Afghan President will also visit Badshahi Mosque and Shahi Qilla and will also offer Fateha at the Tomb of Allama Iqbal and will write his expressions on guest's book.