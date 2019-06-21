UrduPoint.com
Afghan President To Visit Pakistan On June 27

Afghan president to visit Pakistan on June 27

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will visit Pakistan on June 27.

The foreign minister said that he had a telephonic conversation with American Vice President Mike Pompeo where they discussed the Afghan peace process and regional situation.

He said that Mike Pompeo is sure of Afghan president’s visit to Pakistan, adding that Ashraf Ghani and Imran Khan had a meeting in OIC summit as well.

The foreign minister said that the Pak-Afghan relations are improving. He further said that peace in Pakistan is connected to peace in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a bilateral meeting with President of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit being held in Makkah-Al-Makarramah.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The prime minister re-affirmed Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He also underlined Pakistan's firm support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for political solution in Afghanistan.

The forthcoming visit of President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan would provide an opportunity to further focus on political, security, economic andpeople-to-people aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Congratulating the nation on the eve of Eid ul Fitr, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani had announced that a meeting between him and Imran Khan will take place on June 27 in Islamabad.

