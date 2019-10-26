UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Urges Pakistan to Take Serious Counter-Terror Efforts - Press Service

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met Pakistani President Arif Alvi at the eighth meeting of the leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement on Friday evening and called on Islamabad to boost counter-terror efforts, the Afghan presidential press service said on Saturday in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met Pakistani President Arif Alvi at the eighth meeting of the leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement on Friday evening and called on Islamabad to boost counter-terror efforts, the Afghan presidential press service said on Saturday in a statement.

"The Afghan forces defeated all the terrorist groups, including ISIS [Islamic State, banned in Russia] and the Taliban, around the Durand Line. Pakistan should also start operations against terrorists outside the Durand Line. Unfortunately, the leaders of the Taliban still freely have activity in Pakistan," the statement said.

The Durand Line is an over 1,500-mile border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, whose outskirts are known to be a hotbed for terror and militants groups, including the Taliban.

According to the Afghan press service, both Afghanistan and Pakistan need long-lasting peace and stability as well as should "turn challenges into economic opportunities and focus on regional integration."

In turn, Alvi supported the Afghan government's efforts to reach peace and pointed out its importance for Pakistan. The Pakistani leader also reaffirmed Islamabad's commitment to security cooperation with Kabul.

