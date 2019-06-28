Afghan President visit to Pakistan helps build up confidence: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said that ongoing visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan, would help build up confidence between the two nations.

Decision had been taken to make the visa policy easy for Afghans besides opening of Torkham border so that supply of goods could be made possible in a proper manner, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Both the countries had held talks while brushing aside past and pledge to move forward for a common agenda of peace, he said.

Commenting on Bhurban conference, he said the discussion with participants of Afghanistan toured to Pakistan under the leadership of Ashraf Ghani, had been fruitful.

During the meeting, the two sides had parleys on transit trade and matters of mutual interest, he added. He said that Afghan President would visit Lahore for meeting the business community there.