Afghan president warmly received at Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Thursday was warmly received as he arrived at Aiwan-e-Sadr to meet President Arif Alvi

President Alvi received the guest at the main entrance of the Presidency.

Traditionally attired a boy and a girl presented bouquet to welcome President Ghani.

Along with a high-level delegation including ministers, advisers, senior officials and businessmen, the Afghan President is on two-day visit to Pakistan, on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan president had one-on-one meeting with the prime minister besides a delegation level talks, after a tri-service guard of honor in a formal welcome ceremony at PM House.