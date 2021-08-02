KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) There is absolutely no doubt that Pakistan provides assistance to the Taliban movement (outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia), Afghan senior presidential adviser Qalamuddin Shinwari said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I think their support is so undeniable that it does not even make sense to answer. No one in the world can doubt this," Shinwari said, asked whether the Taliban receive support from Pakistan.

Talking about the Taliban's "advancement" in certain Afghan regions is wrong, since this is "an illegal takeover," the presidential adviser added.

According to media reports, the Taliban advanced to central regions of Afghanistan's western city of Herat, the capital of the same-name province, where only one county reportedly remains controlled by the governmental forces. In addition, clashes with the Taliban continue in Lashkar Gah, the capital of a major southern province of Helmand.

In April, Pakistani Shah Mahmood Qureshi pointed to the need to treat the Taliban as a partner for the Afghan crisis resolution.