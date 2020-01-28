(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said recent tweet of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was an interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan and contrary to diplomatic norms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :

In a tweet, she said Afghan leadership should keep in mind the principles of non-interference in international relations while issuing such statements.

She said Pakistan strongly advocated promotion of peace in the region and was desirous of working collectively for achievement of shared target of peace in Afghanistan.

It was obligatory under the law, being an independent state, to take action against those who speak against the Pakistan's Constitution, she added.

Paying tributes to the martyred, she said that Pakistan's Armed Forces and brave masses had rendered great sacrifices for restoration of peace and addedmiscreants would not be allowed to destroy peace of the motherland as law ofthe land would take its course against them.