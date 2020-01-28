UrduPoint.com
Afghan President’s Tweets On Arrest Of PTM Chief Is Interference Into Internal Matter: Ashiq

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:05 PM

Afghan President’s tweets on arrest of PTM Chief is interference into internal matter: Ashiq

The special assistant has said that speaking against internal matter of another country is against the diplomatic norms

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed Aghan President’s tweets on arrest of Pakistan Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Chief Manzoor Pashteen as an interference into Pakistan’s internal affairs .

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that “Pakistan is a sovereign state and action against the elements who challenge the Constitution is under the law of the land and speaking against supremacy of law of another state is against the diplomatic norms,”.

Reacting to Afghan President’s tweet, the Foreign Office had issued a statement and expressed "serious concern". “ President Ghani’s tweets are clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and also unwarranted tweets and we believe that such statements can’t be helpful in strengthening neighborly relations between both countries,” the FO said.

The Foreign Office also said that Pakistan wanted to maintain close and cordial relations with Afghanistan based on the principles of non-intervention and non-interference and urged the Afghan side to work together for the common objective of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

On Monday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had tweeted that he was ‘troubled by the arrest of Manzoor Pashteen and his colleagues,”. He had made these tweets hours after arrest of PTM Chief Manzoor Pashteen by police in Peshawar over charges of sedition and condemnation of state.

