UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President's Visit To Further Boost Pak-Afghan Ties:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:05 PM

Afghan president's visit to further boost Pak-Afghan ties:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday expressed the hope that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's Pakistan visit would prove a milestone in realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to resolve all conflicts in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday expressed the hope that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's Pakistan visit would prove a milestone in realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to resolve all conflicts in the region.

Talking to APP, the SAPM said that peace in both Pakistan and Afghanistan was imperative for regional stability.

She hoped that both brotherly countries will prepare a comprehensive strategy and roadmap to further strengthen bilateral relation for the benefit of the people of both countries.

She said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have close socio-cultural and religious bonds which would be strengthened after this landmark visit of Afghanistan president.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been striving for promotion of peace and stability in the region and this visit will prove helpful in this regard.

She expressed the optimism that this visit would also help bring a positive change in the lives of the tribal people living on both sides of the border.

The SAPM said that Pakistan nation has given great sacrifices for peace and stability of the neighbouring country and over 3.5 million Afghans migrated to Pakistan during Afghan war and still almost two million Afghan refugees were living in Pakistan.

She said during this visit,the leadership of both countries would formulate a comprehensive strategy which would also define contours of our foreign policy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Border Ashraf Ghani All Refugee Million

Recent Stories

3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championships 2019, ..

9 minutes ago

National Savings achieves Rs 405 bln by June,10

4 minutes ago

Yerevan Signs Contracts on Delivery of Offensive W ..

4 minutes ago

Two-week long "Islamabad Art Fest 2019" on cards

4 minutes ago

Sino-Italian helicopter program of 12.8 billion yu ..

4 minutes ago

India bat against West Indies in World Cup match

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.