ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday expressed the hope that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's Pakistan visit would prove a milestone in realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to resolve all conflicts in the region.

Talking to APP, the SAPM said that peace in both Pakistan and Afghanistan was imperative for regional stability.

She hoped that both brotherly countries will prepare a comprehensive strategy and roadmap to further strengthen bilateral relation for the benefit of the people of both countries.

She said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have close socio-cultural and religious bonds which would be strengthened after this landmark visit of Afghanistan president.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been striving for promotion of peace and stability in the region and this visit will prove helpful in this regard.

She expressed the optimism that this visit would also help bring a positive change in the lives of the tribal people living on both sides of the border.

The SAPM said that Pakistan nation has given great sacrifices for peace and stability of the neighbouring country and over 3.5 million Afghans migrated to Pakistan during Afghan war and still almost two million Afghan refugees were living in Pakistan.

She said during this visit,the leadership of both countries would formulate a comprehensive strategy which would also define contours of our foreign policy.