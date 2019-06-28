UrduPoint.com
Afghan President's Visit To Further Improve Bilateral Relations: Parliamentary Secretary For Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:16 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Friday said that visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan would further improve the bilateral relations between both the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Friday said that visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan would further improve the bilateral relations between both the countries.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament House, she said Afghan President was visiting Pakistan which proved that both the sides desire peace in the region.

Andleeb Abbas said that peace and stability in Pakistan was linked with peace and stability in Afghanistan.

She said that talks between two sides would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, trade, economic, education and people-to-people contacts.

Parliamentary secretary said the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan were bound in fraternal ties reinforced by historical, religious, linguistic and cultural affinities.

To a question, Andleeb Abbas said that Peace Conference in Burban was an effort to maintain peace in Afghanistan, which was participated by dozens of Afghan leaders.

She expressed the hope that Afghan leaders would work together for maintaining peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

