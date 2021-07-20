UrduPoint.com
Afghan Refugees Celebrate Eid Ul Azha

Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The Afghan refugees settled in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday celebrated Eid-ul-Azha along with their countrymen and women in Afghanistan.

The Afghans settled in the province normally follow Saudi Arabia and the Arab world while starting the month of Ramzan, and celebrating Eid ul Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha.

In Peshawar, Afghans living in various refugee camps located on the outskirts of the city and others living outside the camps as well as settled in urban and rural areas celebrated Eid-ul-Azha.

The main gathering of the festival was held here at board Bazar where the Afghans after offering Eid prayer, slaughtered their sacrificial animals as observance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi.

Meanwhile, Afghan refugees living in tribal districts of KP also celebrated Eid along with the rest of the Afghans.

