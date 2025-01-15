Open Menu

Afghan Refugees' Delegation Calls On PCAR

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) A delegation of leaders of Afghan refugees residing in the district on Wednesday called on Provincial Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (PCAR), Shakeel Muhammad Khan Safi to discuss issues of the refugees.

The commissioner was briefed about the problems and Primary education of Afghan refugees' camps in the district during the meeting.

The delegation comprised of Chairman, Ghulam Banda Afghan Refugee Camp No. 5, Kohat, Abdul Rehman Safi, Malik Haji Ghafoor Safi, Bahadur Zaman and Dawood.

The commissioner assured the provisions of quality education to the children of Afghan refugees.

He said that education was the basic human right of every child and negligence and corruption in that regard were unacceptable in that regard.

