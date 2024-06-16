Afghan refugees in KP celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Afghan refugees living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday.

For almost four decades now, Afghan refugees living in Pakistan have been celebrating Eid along with their countrymen and women in Afghanistan. The Afghans normally follow Saudi Arabia and the Arab to start the month of Ramzan and celebrate Eid.

In Peshawar, Afghans living in various refugee camps located on the outskirts of the city and those staying outside the camps and in urban and rural areas celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday. Afghan refugees living in the tribal districts of KP also celebrated Eid along with the rest of the Afghans.

The Eid prayers were offered at the Shamshatoo refugee camp located in Peshawar district and in parts of the newly merged Mohmand tribal district. The prayers were followed by the slaughtering of sacrificial animals in observance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi.

The Eid prayers were also offered in other refugee camps and in certain other localities. Afghan refugees from different areas flocked to the venue of the Eid prayers in large numbers.

Afghans are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha on Sunday and likewise Eid prayers were offered in the Tajabad area of Peshawar, the education board Area, Board Bazars, Kurasan camp, Charsadda road, Afghan Colony and most of the areas where the Afghans are still residing.

A large number of Afghans participate in Eid prayers in different localities wherein the policemen were there ensuring proper security. Soon after the Eid prayers, greetings were exchanged to each other.

Eid-ul-Azha is also being celebrated on Sunday in Bara Tehsil, Bar Qamber Khel area and Kohat Jangal Khel of Khyber district.