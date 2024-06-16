Afghan Refugees In KP Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha
Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Afghan refugees living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday.
For almost four decades now, Afghan refugees living in Pakistan have been celebrating Eid along with their countrymen and women in Afghanistan. The Afghans normally follow Saudi Arabia and the Arab to start the month of Ramzan and celebrate Eid.
In Peshawar, Afghans living in various refugee camps located on the outskirts of the city and those staying outside the camps and in urban and rural areas celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday. Afghan refugees living in the tribal districts of KP also celebrated Eid along with the rest of the Afghans.
The Eid prayers were offered at the Shamshatoo refugee camp located in Peshawar district and in parts of the newly merged Mohmand tribal district. The prayers were followed by the slaughtering of sacrificial animals in observance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi.
The Eid prayers were also offered in other refugee camps and in certain other localities. Afghan refugees from different areas flocked to the venue of the Eid prayers in large numbers.
Afghans are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha on Sunday and likewise Eid prayers were offered in the Tajabad area of Peshawar, the education board Area, Board Bazars, Kurasan camp, Charsadda road, Afghan Colony and most of the areas where the Afghans are still residing.
A large number of Afghans participate in Eid prayers in different localities wherein the policemen were there ensuring proper security. Soon after the Eid prayers, greetings were exchanged to each other.
Eid-ul-Azha is also being celebrated on Sunday in Bara Tehsil, Bar Qamber Khel area and Kohat Jangal Khel of Khyber district.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jor Mela concludes at Gurdwara Dera Sahib5 minutes ago
-
Citizens advised to adopt precautionary measures against Congo virus5 minutes ago
-
Governor to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Governor House5 minutes ago
-
MD WASA urges citizens not to throw entrails, garbage in nullahs5 minutes ago
-
2200 police officials deputed to provide security on Eid ul Azha6 minutes ago
-
Suki Kinari Hydropower Station's first unit begins6 minutes ago
-
Cattle dealers, farmers flock to Upper Punjab to boost sacrificial animals’ sales16 minutes ago
-
TMA Dir Lower to collect animal offal at different points16 minutes ago
-
No one allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals without NOC: spokesman distt admin26 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister assures fool proof security to Chinese citizens in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Narcotics Control team raids liquor factory, recovers liquor, arrests suspects35 minutes ago
-
Preparations for Eid ul Azha in full swing36 minutes ago