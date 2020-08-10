UrduPoint.com
Afghan Refugees’ Profess Of Voluntary Repatriation From KP To Afghanistan Resumes Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:01 PM

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriation from KP to Afghanistan resumes today

UNHCR Spokesperson Qaiser Afridi has said that a repatriation center has been set up at Azakhel district Nowshera to register refugees who want to go back to Afghanistan.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2020) The process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghanistan resumed on Monday.

A spokesman of UNHCR Qaiser Afridi told Radio Pakistan's Peshawar Correspondent that a repatriation center has been set up at Azakhel district Nowshera to register refugees who want to go back to Afghanistan.

The spokesman said registering refugees at the center will be on Monday and Tuesday only.

He said that UNHCR is providing about two hundred Dollars to each Afghan refugee in the encashment centers after settlement in Afghanistan.

