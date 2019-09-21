Afghan Refugees should be equal status: Senator Taj Afridi

Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi on Friday said that Afghan Refugees stay in Pakistan should be just like Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi on Friday said that Afghan Refugees stay in Pakistan should be just like Pakistanis.

He was presiding a meeting of a standing committee on state and frontier regions in the Parliament House.

Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees apprised the committee that 824,000 Afghan Refugees had been given Proof of Registration cards (POR), however 20 to 22 percent cards could not be disbursed because many Afghans returned to their country's origin.

He said around 200,000 Afghan refugees had opened bank accounts in different banks with the help of POR card, however the policy to give them driving license was ambiguous.

He said they face difficulty in distributing the POR cards to Afghan Refugees in Balochistan and in that regard they need assistance from other institutes.

He informed the committee that so far 14 lac afghan refugees have been registered whereas efforts are being to provide maximum relief to the refugees in accordance with law.

About the curriculum of afghan refugees, the chief commissioner told the committee that they have their own curriculum for and the government in principle have decided to revisit the curriculum.

The government took strict notice and banned some their books which had anti Pakistan content.

Those books had negative content on Durand line, the Indian occupied Kashmir and Pakistan's foreign relation.

Additional secretary health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apprised the meeting on regularization of employees previously working on contract in health department of FATA.

He said there were 30 projects in FATA and around 1900 people were working on contract and they will be regularized soon after provincial government will approve the summary.

Senator Taj Afridi giving three weeks' time directed additional secretary health to send a summary to the law department and subsequently to the chief minister for approval.