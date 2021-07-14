UrduPoint.com
Afghan Refugees Should Facilitate In Other Province; Said Nasir Shah

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Afghan refugees should facilitate in other province; said Nasir Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Provincial Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said the that the Federal government should facilitate Afghan refugees in some other province.

Talking to media on Wednesday evening, Nasir Hussain Shah said Bill for protection of journalists was once again passed by the Sindh Assembly and forwarded to Sindh governor to sign.

The provincial minister said thousands of acres of forest government land had been retrieved from land grabbers, saying in this regard the Sindh High Court's decision was supporting the government's action.

He said before the court would give stay in such cases, but in this particular case, the court did not give any stay.

The Provincial Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said Sindh could not accommodate anymore Afghan refugees, adding that the federal government should facilitate them in some other province.

More Stories From Pakistan

