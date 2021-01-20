Afghan refugees to be issued new biometric documentation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Proof of Afghan Refugees registration (PoR) would be verified and new biometric documentation to be issued by the government of Pakistan in 2021, United Nations Refugees Agency UNHCR said .

The PoR card is an important protection tool that is issued by government and provides temporary legal stay and freedom of movement to the 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in the country.

The four PoR Card Modification centers are located in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan hosts of refugees, which was the second largest number in the world after Turkey, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).