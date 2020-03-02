Afghan Refugees voluntary repatriation starts

Director Solution Strategy and Repatriation Fazal Rabbi has said that the process of returning of Afghan refugees to their country voluntarily has been started

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Director Solution Strategy and Repatriation Fazal Rabbi has said that the process of returning of Afghan refugees to their country voluntarily has been started.Talking to a private media channel he said the process of Afghan refugees returning to Afghanistan voluntarily has been started and it will continue till November this year.

He said Afghan Refugees will be given 200 Dollars per capita upon reaching Afghanistan.Only those Afghan Refugees who have Proof of Registration (POR) cards will be given aid package.