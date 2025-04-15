Open Menu

Afghan Ringleader Of Notorious Robbery Gang Arrested In Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Afghan ringleader of notorious robbery gang arrested in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) An Afghan national leading a notorious inter-provincial robbery gang involved in looting and murder has been arrested in the Nowshera district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The Akora Khattak Police apprehended the ringleader, responsible for a recent armed robbery targeting a local textile trader. During the heist, three suspects allegedly snatched Rs.

3 million and fatally shot the trader’s driver just days before Eid.

The Afghan gang leader, who had been residing in Akora Khattak, was arrested along with key evidence, including the pistol used in the crime, stolen mobile phones, and a motorcycle.

All three suspects, including the arrested ringleader, are wanted by Punjab Police in connection with at least 14 cases of robbery and violent crimes. Raids were continued to apprehend the remaining two accomplices.

