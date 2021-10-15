Afghan situation, inflation discussed in parliamentary party meeting: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that during the parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan took the members into confidence on prevailing Afghanistan situation, inflation as well as the upcoming legislation.

The foreign minister, talking to the newsmen after the meeting, said the prime minister apprised the members of the current as well as future role of Pakistan in Afghanistan to avert a humanitarian crisis there and also thwart the designs of some forces who could resurface taking advantage of the chaotic situation.

He said the prime minister had also asked his finance team to acquaint the people about the statistics of inflation as well as the domestic and international factors behind it.

Moreover, he said the prime minister also asked the parliamentarians to remain updated and well informed about the upcoming legislation in the parliament so that they could present the government's viewpoint effectively.