Afghan Soil Being Used Against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2023 | 11:25 AM

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

The Defense Minister says Pakistan has asked the interim Afghan government to respect Doha agreement, and it has promised to control the terrorist activity from its soil.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says the defunct organization of Tehreek-e-Taliban is operating from Afghan soil to spread terrorism in parts of Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan asked the interim Afghan government to respect Doha agreement, and it promised to control the terrorist activity from its soil.

The Defence Minister said the government had opened doors for talks with TTP but there was no progress in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said there is no network of TTP in Pakistan but it is operating from Afghan soil.

