Afghan Soil Being Used For Terrorism In Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:02 PM
Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that the Afghan territory was being used for committing terrorism, bloodshed, and destruction in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that the Afghan territory was being used for committing terrorism, bloodshed, and destruction in Pakistan.
Pakistan possessed concrete evidence that its enemies had sanctuaries in Afghanistan and would take counter measures to defend its citizens, he said while speaking in the National Assembly.
The defence minister recounted his visit to Kabul, during which he had conveyed to the Afghan authorities that fostering good relations would be beneficial for both nations.
He urged the opposition not to do politicking on terrorism as it was a matter of national security and honouring the blood of martyrs.
Khawaja Asif highlighted the adverse impacts of terrorism on the country's economy, alleging that some opposition members had links with the Taliban. Such people had facilitated the return of 6,000 terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to the country, he added.
The minister stressed the importance of national unity in combating terrorism and protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.
APP/rkg-mkz
Recent Stories
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza
PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MPAs
USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop
Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club
IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certificates to crime-fighter officer ..
Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lahore, parts of province
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan2 minutes ago
-
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal2 minutes ago
-
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence2 minutes ago
-
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor8 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MPAs2 hours ago
-
USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop2 hours ago
-
Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club2 hours ago
-
IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certificates to crime-fighter officers2 hours ago
-
Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lahore, parts of province2 hours ago
-
Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Malakand2 hours ago