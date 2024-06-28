Open Menu

Afghan Soil Being Used For Terrorism In Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:02 PM

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that the Afghan territory was being used for committing terrorism, bloodshed, and destruction in Pakistan

Pakistan possessed concrete evidence that its enemies had sanctuaries in Afghanistan and would take counter measures to defend its citizens, he said while speaking in the National Assembly.

Pakistan possessed concrete evidence that its enemies had sanctuaries in Afghanistan and would take counter measures to defend its citizens, he said while speaking in the National Assembly.

The defence minister recounted his visit to Kabul, during which he had conveyed to the Afghan authorities that fostering good relations would be beneficial for both nations.

He urged the opposition not to do politicking on terrorism as it was a matter of national security and honouring the blood of martyrs.

Khawaja Asif highlighted the adverse impacts of terrorism on the country's economy, alleging that some opposition members had links with the Taliban. Such people had facilitated the return of 6,000 terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to the country, he added.

The minister stressed the importance of national unity in combating terrorism and protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.

