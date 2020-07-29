Afghan soldier gets treatment at CMH Peshawar, returns to his country

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) ::An Afghan National Defence Forces soldier on Tuesday returned to his country after getting treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the Afghan Military authorities on July 14 had requested the Pakistan Army for medical treatment of their soldier, who was provided necessary medical care at the CMH Peshawar.

After being fully recovered, the said soldier returned to Afghanistan on Tuesday via the Torkham Border.

