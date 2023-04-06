Close
Afghan Street Criminals Held; Looted Money, Mobiles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 07:19 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):In a successful crackdown the Gulberg police station on Thursday busted a three-member gang of Afghan street criminals and recovered looted items.

According to a spokesman of KP police the gang was involved in looting the public at gunpoint in different localities of the city and had deprived citizens of motorbikes, mobile phones, cash, jewelry.

The police recovered Rs 45,000 cash, eight snatched mobile phones and pistols which were used in the criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Swabi police arrested two members of an inter-district gang of robbers who were involved in millions of rupees robberies in a steel mill and a franchise of Telenor mobile company in the jurisdiction of Lahore and Kalu Khan police stations.

The police recovered stolen money worth millions of rupees and weapons used during the robberies.

