Afghan Students Protest Against Ban On Females' Higher Education

Published December 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Afghan students protest against ban on females' higher education

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) ::The Afghan male and female students at University of Malakand on Thursday staged a protest demonstration here against the ban on females' higher education by the Afghan government.

The students condemned the Afghan government step and termed it unjust with female students, adding that the education was the basic right of every individual and as per Islamic teaching females were equally asked to get education.

The protest demonstration started from Gate No. 1 and culminated at Gate No. 2 wherein students Bilal Khan and Ziaullah of the university were the main speakers. They said that getting education is the fundamental right of every Afghan man and woman and the government was depriving them of their basic right.

They demanded the Afghan government to reconsider its policies. Later the protesters spread peacefully.

