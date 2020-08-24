UrduPoint.com
Afghan Talbans Arrive In Islamabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 hours ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:17 AM

Foreign Office has confirmed that a delegation of Afghan Talibans led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will arrive in Islamabad tonight to hold talks with Pakistani leadership on Afghan Reconciliation process.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) A delegation of Aghan Taliban arrived in Islamabad today.

The Taliban leaders would meet today Pakistan's leadership and senior officials in number of meetings on Afghan Peace process.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier invited them.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary had informed about the arrival of Taliban leaders in Islamabad.

“A delegation of Afghan Taliban will arrive in Islamabad tonight,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary had said.

“Purpose of their visit is to talk with the Pakistani leadership on Afghan reconciliation process,” he had further said.

Taliban spokesman Sohail Shaheen also confirmed the visit of the Taliban leadership tonight. He said Mullah Baradar would lead the delegation to Pakistan at the invitation of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

“The officials of the Islamic Emirate regularly visit other countries of the world as part of the political strategy of the organization to present their views on the peace process,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the United States of America and the Afghan Taliban signed the peace deal in Qatar in February after long period of negotiations for peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan played an important role in negotiation on peace talks.

