Afghan Talbans to arrive in Islamabad tonight

Foreign Office has confirmed that a delegation of Afghan Talibans led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will arrive in Islamabad tonight to hold talks with Pakistani leadership on Afghan Reconciliation process.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary said that the delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would arrive in Islamabad tonight.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had invited the Taliban for talks on Afghan reconciliation process.

“A delegation of Afghan Taliban will arrive in Islamabad tonight,” said Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary.

“Purpose of their visit is to talk with the Pakistani leadership on Afghan reconciliation process,” he further said.

Taliban spokesman Sohail Shaheen also confirmed the visit of the Taliban leadership tonight. He said Mullah Baradar would lead the delegation to Pakistan at the invitation of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

“The officials of the Islamic Emirate regularly visit other countries of the world as part of the political strategy of the organization to present their views on the peace process,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the United States of America and the Afghan Taliban signed the peace deal in Qatar in February after long period of negotiations for peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan played an important role in negotiation on peace talks.