Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbouring countries along for peace, development: Speakers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The speakers at an in-house discussion on "Afghanistan Currents: The Way Forward for Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Region" Thursday viewed that running the state successfully in Afghanistan had always remained a challenge and Afghan Taliban would have to take all stakeholders and neighbouring and regional states along for peace and development in the country.

The in-house discussion was held at Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar. Former Ambassador Rustam Shah Mohmand, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar, Prof. Azmat Hayat Khan, Col. Fazle Wahid, Col. Ishfaq, Prof. Hussain Shaheed Soherwardi and Prof. Shabir Ahmad Khan spoke on the occasion while many M. Phil and Ph. D scholars also participated.

Prof. Shabir Ahmad Khan in his welcome address briefly discussed the new developments and the surprise takeover of entire Afghanistan by the Afghan Taliban.

He said that regional consensus, particularly support of Afghanistan's neighbors, was instrumental in avoiding a civil war in Afghanistan. He further said that the real test begins now for the Afghan Taliban leadership to develop institutions from scratch, to go along with the region in particular and with the world in general.

Taking over Afghanistan has been proved easy historically however running the state successfully always remained a challenge. Internal and external support to Taliban will depend on their behavior i.e. showing tolerance and accommodating various sects, ethnic and political groups internally while demonstrating that they are a source of stability to the region and world at large.

Furthermore he emphasized that Pakistan cannot remain aloof to the developments in Afghanistan and has to play active role particularly in close liaison with the Afghan leadership, immediate neighbors of Afghanistan and international community.

Rustam Shah Mohmand said that these are the defining moments of the decline of USA while chasing invisible enemies and invisible objectives by spending as many as 2 trillion US Dollars, and the end result was complete failure.

While talking about the Taliban future set up he said that they have to be very prudent and wise in order to create a workable environment in Afghanistan.

He emphasized on an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan will benefit Pakistan the most while instability will also harm Pakistan the most therefore Pakistan need to actively play its role in bringing sustainable peace to Pakistan with strong regional policy.

Dr. Azmat Hayat Khan in his speech argued that USA failed in Afghanistan not because of intelligence but they failed to understand the social structure and culture of Afghanistan.

He further argued that there are many well educated people in the ranks of Taliban and they are not against female education.

Dr. Fazal Wahid stated that the international media is focusing only on Kabul Airport instead of 99% peaceful Afghanistan. He emphasized that an authoritative government in Kabul would be more successful as compared to all inclusive.

While arguing on the role of Pakistan he said that Pakistan should play a positive and proactive role like an elder brother, and should help them on humanitarian basis as their banks are closed and there is a fear of shortage of food and medicine.

It will not only build a soft image among the afghan people but would minimize a trust deficit also.

Dr. Hussain Shaheed Soherwardi in his speech stated that former president of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani made huge mistakes by making relations with extra territorial countries and ignoring his neighbors.

He said that there is a lesson for the Taliban to focus on their neighbors. While answering a question about the future strategy of USA regarding South and Central Asia Mr. Soherwardi argued that the future of this region lies in Geo-Economics instead of Geo-Politics. USA will have to rethink its policies regarding this region.

Col Ishfaq said that the Taliban until now have adopted a very successful strategy and they are the least corrupt people who can deliver in the Afghan Peace process.

He was optimistic that the regional countries like Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran want peace and investment in Afghanistan, and the Taliban too are in desperate need of cooperation and investment from the neighboring countries.

He concluded that Taliban will never be hostile towards Pakistan and would cooperate in the peace process in the entire region. At the end of the discussion a question and answer session was held.