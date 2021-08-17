UrduPoint.com

Afghan Territory Not Let To Be Used Against Any Country: Zabihullah Mujahid

17th August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid Tuesday vowed not to let the territory of Afghanistan to be used against anybody or any country in the world.

"… I would like to assure our neighbors, we are not going to allow our territory to be used against anybody or any country in the world," Zabihullah Mujahid said in his first press conference in Kabul, after Taliban seized the capital of Afghanistan on Sunday.

During the press conference, which was telecast live by major television channels in various countries of the world including Pakistan, the Taliban spokesman asserted that no-one would be allowed to use Afghan territory for attacks against any nation.

Declaring that Taliban wished peaceful relations with other countries, Zabihullah Mujahid said they did not want any internal or external enemies.

He asserted that the rights of women would be protected within the framework of Islam.

"The women are going to be very active in the society, but within the framework of islam," he said in response to a question.

The Taliban spokesman assured that the group wanted private media to "remain independent", but stressed journalists "should not work against national values".

The Taliban would not seek revenge against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government, he said.

Zabihullah Mujahid said there was an amnesty for former Afghan government soldiers, as well as contractors and translators who worked for international forces.

"Nobody is going to harm you, nobody is going to knock on your doors," he said.

