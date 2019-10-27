UrduPoint.com
Afghan Troops Clash With Pakistani Forces On Durand Line - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

Afghan Troops Clash With Pakistani Forces on Durand Line - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The Afghan troops clashed on Sunday on the Durand Line in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar, a source told Sputnik.

The clash erupted in the Nari district of Kunar.

According to the source, the Pakistani forces opened fire first, and Afghan reinforces are currently on the way to support the attacked troops.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

The Durand Line is an over 1,500-mile border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, whose outskirts are known to be a hotbed for terrorist and militants groups, including the Taliban Islamist movement.

