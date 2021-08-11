UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan An Example How Corruption Drowns Nations: Fawad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:17 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Afghanistan was an example as how corruption can drown the nations

In a series of tweets, the minister said after the Taliban's occupation of the eighth province, people of Afghanistan and the America should question the current rulers of Afghanistan where had gone over $ 2,000 billion given to Afghanistan.

He questioned why the Afghan army was unable to counter Taliban offensive despite huge amount of money spent on it during the past.

He said that the people of Afghanistan were living in poverty, but the Afghan politicians and generals had become billionaire.

Chaudhry Fawad said when the people of Afghanistan were living in poverty, their politicians and generals have assets abroad worth billions.

