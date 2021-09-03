UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Appreciates Longstanding Contributions Of Pakistan Towards Afghan People; Zabihullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:44 PM

Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid on Friday said that Afghanistan appreciated the longstanding contributions of Pakistan towards the Afghan people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid on Friday said that Afghanistan appreciated the longstanding contributions of Pakistan towards the Afghan people.

He hoped that Pakistan's help to the Afghan nation will continue in terms of its peace efforts and increasing the bilateral trade and commerce.

Zabihullah Mujahid was speaking at the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum's (PAYF's) International Conference titled "Rebuilding Afghanistan Together".

He said that the extension of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by linking it with Afghanistan was very important.

Zabihullah Mujahid assured Pakistan that it will not have any threat from Afghanistan.

