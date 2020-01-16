UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Delegation Calls On Jam Kamal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Afghanistan delegation calls on Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of National Assembly and Senate of Afghanistan led by Haji Muhammad Muhaqaq head of Hizb-e-Islami Mardum Afghanistan Party called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Wednesday.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan had religious, cultural, commercial and political relations since centuries. Peace and prosperity could be brought in the region if economic ties between the two countries were increased.

Jam Kamal said peace in Afghanistan was important for laying of TAPI Gas Pipeline, besides launching of other infrastructural projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for reaching Central Asian states.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan National Assembly Senate Balochistan Chief Minister CPEC Gas Asia

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

31 minutes ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

11 minutes ago

Minister directs new research projects on South Pu ..

11 minutes ago

AJK government releases funds of Rs. 26.5 million ..

48 minutes ago

US-China Trade Deal Places Strong Restrictions on ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.