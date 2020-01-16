Afghanistan delegation calls on Jam Kamal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of National Assembly and Senate of Afghanistan led by Haji Muhammad Muhaqaq head of Hizb-e-Islami Mardum Afghanistan Party called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Wednesday.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan had religious, cultural, commercial and political relations since centuries. Peace and prosperity could be brought in the region if economic ties between the two countries were increased.

Jam Kamal said peace in Afghanistan was important for laying of TAPI Gas Pipeline, besides launching of other infrastructural projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for reaching Central Asian states.