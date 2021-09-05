Afghanistan gets an opportunity of lasting peace after 40 years of conflict: PM talks to Qatari Emir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in vital interest of Pakistan and the region.

He underlined that after 40 years of conflict and instability, there is an opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister expressed these views as he held a telephonic conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the world community must remain positively engaged and support the Afghan people at this crucial juncture – both economically and to help rebuild the country.

This, he stressed, was crucial to avert humanitarian and refugee crises in the country.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen political and economic partnership with Qatar.

He appreciated Qatar's assistance to Pakistan during the pandemic, in particular the care afforded to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for progress and development of both countries.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.