Afghanistan issue only be resolved through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Renowned journalist, Rahimullah Yusufzai on Thursday said the Afghanistan issue could only be resolved through dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that dialogue with Afghan Taliban was commendable initiative of Pakistani government adding peace in Afghanistan was necessary for regional stability.

He said this was a positive step that Pakistan government, Afghan Taliban leaders and US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad were in Islamabad to revive the dialogue process.