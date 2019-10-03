Afghanistan Issue Only Be Resolved Through Dialogue
Renowned journalist, Rahimullah Yusufzai on Thursday said the Afghanistan issue could only be resolved through dialogue
Talking to a private news channel, he said that dialogue with Afghan Taliban was commendable initiative of Pakistani government adding peace in Afghanistan was necessary for regional stability.
He said this was a positive step that Pakistan government, Afghan Taliban leaders and US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad were in Islamabad to revive the dialogue process.