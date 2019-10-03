UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Issue Only Be Resolved Through Dialogue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Renowned journalist, Rahimullah Yusufzai on Thursday said the Afghanistan issue could only be resolved through dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that dialogue with Afghan Taliban was commendable initiative of Pakistani government adding peace in Afghanistan was necessary for regional stability.

He said this was a positive step that Pakistan government, Afghan Taliban leaders and US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad were in Islamabad to revive the dialogue process.

More Stories From Pakistan

