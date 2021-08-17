UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Issue: Pakistan To Remain Closely Engaged With Int’l Partners

The Foreign Minister shared Pakistan's perspective noting the significant change in the situation within a short span and the avoidance of violence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th , 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday underlined that Pakistan would remain closely engaged with the United States and other international partners in promoting efforts for supporting of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He expressed the resolve during a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which both sides discussed the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan.

He stressed the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further stressed that continued US economic engagement with Afghanistan is of crucial importance as well.

He also apprised the US Secretary of State of Pakistan's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others. On Pakistan-US bilateral relations, the Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan's commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship with the United States that is anchored in peace, deeper economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

Meanwhile, in a Tweet, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan always demonstrated a constructive role in Afghanistan, including its efforts in facilitating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and many other economic and humanitarian efforts.

He said our mission in Kabul is working tirelessly to issue visas, to evacuate diplomats, NGO workers, and media personnel.

The Foreign Minister, in another statement said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan was, once again, denied the opportunity to speak at the United Nations Security Council meeting held on Monday over Afghanistan.

He regretted that at this critical juncture in the destiny of Afghanistan, India's partisan and obstructionist actions, repeatedly politicizing this multilateral platform, whose raison deter is peace, speaks volumes of its intention for Afghanistan and the region.

