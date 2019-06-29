Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq on Saturday termed the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's scheduled visit to the United States in the month of July, a crucial as all the regional issues including Afghanistan would be discussed.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq on Saturday termed the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's scheduled visit to the United States in the month of July, a crucial as all the regional issues including Afghanistan would be discussed.

Talking to a private news channel he said President Donald Trump had invited the PM in June but Khan was busy due to Federal budget 2019-20 and he had set the meeting in July.

"Afghanistan issue would be focused in this face-to-face meeting as both the countries are heading towards to resolve the Afghan issue on priority basis", he stated.

While appreciating the Khan-led government he said the government was moving successfully in right direction, adding the opposition could not defeat the sincerity of the government with masses, he added.