ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Kashmir and Afghanistan was the mainstay of Prime Minister Imran Khan's meetings with both the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Just a moment ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li has ended. It was followed by a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat. Kashmir and Afghanistan were the main topics of discussion in both the meetings," he tweeted.

China, as a political, economic and strategic partner of Pakistan, had always played a critical role, the minister added to his tweet.