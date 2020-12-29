Afghanistan Minister calls on Ali Zaidi

Minister for Commerce and Industry of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Nisar Ahmad called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday here at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Commerce and Industry of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Nisar Ahmad called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday here at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The focus of the discussion between the two ministers was related to bilateral trade and enhancing cooperation through the ports, said a news release.

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi informed Afghan Minister Nisar Ahmad about Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of improving relations with Afghanistan.

They reaffirmed developing strong ties between the two brotherly countries and discussed enhancing cooperation on maritime issues.

The Afghanistan minister expressed keen interest in utilizing Gwadar Port while Ali Zaidi spoke about Pakistan's desire to access the Central Asian markets via Afghanistan.

Nisar Ahmad Faizi thanked Ali Zaidi for receiving him and looked forward to greater cooperation between the two countries in all spheres.