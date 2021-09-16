Afghanistan needs int’l support to achieve peace: PM  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that as Afghanistan is at historic crossroads, there is a need for the international community to incentivize its people to achieve peace and stability.

In an interview with CNN, he said history is evident that people of Afghanistan have never supported any puppet government hence the country cannot be controlled from outside.

Describing the situation in Afghanistan as worrying, he said if Taliban serve the whole of Afghanistan and work for the inclusive government getting all the factions together, the country can have peace after 40 years.

The Prime Minister said if it goes wrong, there could be chaos, the biggest humanitarian crisis, the huge refugee problem and the possibility of terrorism from an unstable Afghanistan would re-emerge.

He said no one can predict the future of Afghanistan, however, Taliban have clearly indicated that they want international acceptability as they say they want women rights and human rights.

Prime Minister said in the past, Pakistan lost argument with the US as we had weak corrupt leaders.

Imran Khan said at present, we want a normal relationship with the United States, not one-dimensional relationship where they are paying us to fight.

He said the biggest issue is hosting refugees as Pakistan already hosts three million and the second worry is terrorism as there are three sets of terrorists in Afghanistan using their soil to attack us; ISIS, Pakistani Taliban and Baloch terrorists.

He said if there is chaos in Afghanistan and if there is no stability, there will be these two major problems looming before us and Pakistan is the country that is going to suffer the most.