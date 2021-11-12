Afghanistan, Pakistan to Set Up Joint Trade Commission

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to establish a high-level interstate commission that will deal with trade issues between the two countries, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to establish a high-level interstate commission that will deal with trade issues between the two countries, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.

The decision was made at a meeting of Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Afghan foreign minister, appointed by the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), and his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Thursday.

The commission is expected to be tasked with monitoring the implementation of a bilateral trade strategy.

Last month, the Pakistani top diplomat said that the countries had agreed to simplify travel between the countries. At the meeting in question, Qureshi detailed Islamabad's initiatives regarding Kabul, including free access to all Pakistani ports for Afghan traders, the free movement of heavy vehicles, resumption of the movement of passenger buses, and an increase in air traffic.