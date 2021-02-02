Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan Discuss Regional Cooperation

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Afghan acting foreign minister, Mohammed Haneef Atmar, on Tuesday took part in a trilateral meeting with high level officials from Uzbekistan and Pakistan to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the economy, trade, security and transportation, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov plays host to the meeting in Tashkent.

During the meeting, the sides signed a roadmap for the construction of Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project that is expected to significantly increase the transit potential of Central Asia. The railway technical project is expected to be completed by May. When operational, the railway will significantly reduce the time and cost of transporting goods between South Asia and Europe through Central Asia.

Besides this, the Uzbek side expressed its full support to the ongoing intra-Afghan peace process in Doha.

Umurzakov noted that peace and stability in Afghanistan are key factors for development, economic growth, and increased cooperation at the regional level. He noted that Tashkent is ready to invest in Afghanistan's infrastructure and support comprehensive regional connectivity.

In December 2018, the Uzbekistan Railway said that the Uzbek, Russian, Kazakh, Afghan and Pakistani railway companies would create a financial consortium for the construction of the new railroad. The transport corridor is expected to link the European Union, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and the Southeast Asian countries.