Afghanistan passing through defining moment; inclusive govt must to achieve sustainable peace: Prime Minister

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed that the establishment of an inclusive government with all ethnic groups on board was inevitable to achieve sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan, which was passing through a defining moment.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan is not only important for Pakistan and Tajikistan but also for the whole region," Imran Khan said while addressing a joint press conference along with President Emomali Rahmon after holding one-on-one meeting and delegation level talks.

The Prime Minister said besides having wide-ranging talks to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, they discussed the most important issue of the situation in Afghanistan.

He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was very important especially for Afghan people, who were suffering for the last 40 years.

The Prime Minister said that he and President Rahmon discussed how they could ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He described the situation of conflict between Tajiks and Taliban in Panjshir as "worrying" and said that the two countries agreed to try their best to resolve the issue through dialogue.

The Prime Minister said that as Afghanistan comprised of various ethnic communities including 45 percent Pashtuns as well as Tajiks, Uzbeks, Hazaras, "We urge for inclusive government".

