Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Spokesperson says TTP is a threat to Pakistan and we hope that Afghanistan will fulfill its promises.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) Pakistan says Afghanistan has reassured that it will not allow anyone to use its soil against Pakistan.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while addressing the weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

She said that the assurance was given by Afghan authorities during Minister for State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar's visit to Afghanistan recently.

The Spokesperson said TTP is a threat to Pakistan and we hope that Afghanistan will fulfill its promises.

She reiterated Pakistan's commitment to work with Afghanistan to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation across the entire spectrum of our bilateral relations.

Condemning recent statements by former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shankersinh Vaghela and India's Home Minister Amit Shah, she said such statement confirms BJP leadership's direct involvement in anti-Muslim violence during the horrific Gujarat riots of 2002 that led to the massacre of over two thousand Muslims.

She said it is an internationally acknowledged fact that Narendra Modi who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat was directly responsible for fomenting anti-Muslim riots and the massacre of Muslims in Gujarat.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said 6th of December this year marks the 30 years of the demolition of Babri Mosque by BJP-RSS zealots. It serves as a reminder that space has become restricted for minorities in India.

She said Pakistan is also seriously concerned over the decision this week by Indian National Investigation Agency's Delhi court to award life imprisonment to five innocent Kashmiri youth in a fabricated case.

The spokesperson said the Modi regime is continuously pursuing the Hindutva agenda of RSS in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and disempowering Kashmiris by turning them into a minority in their own land. In its latest move, it has added over 700,000 new voters in the electoral rolls.