UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Reassures Not To Allow Anyone To Use Soil Against Pakistan: FO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2022 | 03:31 PM

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

The Spokesperson says TTP is a threat to Pakistan and we hope that Afghanistan will fulfill its promises.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) Pakistan says Afghanistan has reassured that it will not allow anyone to use its soil against Pakistan.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while addressing the weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

She said that the assurance was given by Afghan authorities during Minister for State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar's visit to Afghanistan recently.

The Spokesperson said TTP is a threat to Pakistan and we hope that Afghanistan will fulfill its promises.

She reiterated Pakistan's commitment to work with Afghanistan to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation across the entire spectrum of our bilateral relations.

Condemning recent statements by former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shankersinh Vaghela and India's Home Minister Amit Shah, she said such statement confirms BJP leadership's direct involvement in anti-Muslim violence during the horrific Gujarat riots of 2002 that led to the massacre of over two thousand Muslims.

She said it is an internationally acknowledged fact that Narendra Modi who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat was directly responsible for fomenting anti-Muslim riots and the massacre of Muslims in Gujarat.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said 6th of December this year marks the 30 years of the demolition of Babri Mosque by BJP-RSS zealots. It serves as a reminder that space has become restricted for minorities in India.

She said Pakistan is also seriously concerned over the decision this week by Indian National Investigation Agency's Delhi court to award life imprisonment to five innocent Kashmiri youth in a fabricated case.

The spokesperson said the Modi regime is continuously pursuing the Hindutva agenda of RSS in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and disempowering Kashmiris by turning them into a minority in their own land. In its latest move, it has added over 700,000 new voters in the electoral rolls.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Afghanistan Islamabad Chief Minister Riots Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar Minority Narendra Modi Visit Jammu December Mosque Muslim Media Court

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

4 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

4 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

4 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.