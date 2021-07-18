UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Recalls Ambassador To Pakistan After Diplomat's Daughter Kidnapping

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Afghanistan Recalls Ambassador to Pakistan After Diplomat's Daughter Kidnapping

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Afghanistan recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from the Pakistani capital after the top envoy's daughter was briefly kidnapped in Islamabad, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Following the abduction of the Afghan Ambassador's daughter in Pakistan, the Leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan called back Afghanistan's Ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan until all security threats are addressed," a statement read.

Silsila Alikhil was kidnapped on Friday and released after several hours of torture, according to the ministry. It said it would send a delegation to Pakistan soon to follow up on the investigation and assess the security situation.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, on Saturday to lodge a protest. The ministry urged Pakistan to punish those responsible and ensure security of Afghan diplomats.

