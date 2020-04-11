NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that Kabul would not be extraditing the commander of the Khorasan branch of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Aslam Farooqi, who had been recently detained in Afghanistan.

Last week, a source in the Afghan National Directorate of Security told Sputnik that Farooqi, whose real name was Abdullah Orakzai, was captured along with his 19 close associates.

"The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received the request from the Pakistani government to release Aslam Farooqi. Farooqi is the leader of Daesh [IS] who has performed lots of crimes. He is accused of leading several operations that resulted in the deaths of several Afghan civilians and soldiers.

He will be sentenced as per the Afghan Islamic laws," the statement read.

The ministry added that there was no agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan on extradition of suspects or criminals, therefore, Farooqi would be brought to the Afghan justice.

"Both countries can make efforts to exchange information under the framework of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity that could help in the fight against terrorism," the statement said.

Conflict-stricken Afghanistan continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) and the Islamic State terrorist organizations.