Afghanistan Reopens Embassy, Consulates in Pakistan After Power Change in Kabul - Reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Afghan embassy and consulates have resumed operations across Pakistan, the 1TV news broadcaster reported on Saturday following the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover in Kabul, citing Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansour Ahmad Khan.

Earlier this week, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Taliban appointed Sardar Mohammad Shakib, who was the first secretary of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, a new interim head of the mission in Pakistan.

Pakistan has provided essential humanitarian assistance to neighboring Afghanistan in recent months of insecurity in a form of food and medicines after the Taliban seized power in mid-August.

Earlier in October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi promised to provide humanitarian aid worth $280 million to Afghanistan to help the new Taliban-led government overcome a severe humanitarian crisis in the country. Other measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part also include resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade.