Afghanistan Reports 87 New COVID-19 Cases, 61,842 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

KABUL, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) --:Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total nationwide infections to 61,842, including 5,116 active cases.

The pandemic has so far claimed 2,686 lives in Afghanistan since February last year, including three deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

Twenty-one patients recovered during the cited period.

According to the ministry, more than 418,000 tests for the virus have been carried out in Afghanistan as of Saturday.

